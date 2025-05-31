Delhi: 100 days on, a govt in motion focuses on tech, infra, reform

On its 100th day in power, ministers and departments from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government released updates outlining a flurry of activity since the formation of the new government — road repairs, electric buses, fee regulations, and environmental pushes, all in a bid to signal a government in motion. Delhi chief minster Rekha Gupta with her cabinet colleagues Ashish Sood , Kapil Mishra and Ravindra Kumar Indraj during a press conference on completion of 100 days at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Taking charge after a sweeping mandate in February 2025, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta’s administration has tried to show it means business, rolling out schemes and reviving long-pending projects in line with the BJP’s pre-election promises.

What emerges is a governance agenda marked by infrastructure revival, tech-led public services, and a visible shift in climate and transport planning.

Infrastructure: roads and drains

Delhi’s crumbling arterial roads — many untouched for years — have been at the centre of the government’s infrastructure focus, officials said. The Public Works Department (PWD) reported repair work across more than 228km of roads, with advanced bituminous resurfacing completed on over 66km so far.

“We focused on zones such as Karol Bagh, Rohini, and parts of east and south Delhi were prioritised, especially those overdue for repairs by over five years,” a senior PWD official said.

Work, meanwhile, continued to be underway on another 114km, while estimates for 25km have been approved and proposals for 7km await clearance. Attention has also turned to long-stalled flyover and underpass projects — notably, Barapullah Phase-III, delayed by seven years.

Simultaneously, departments directed a major chunk of their efforts on pre-monsoon desilting drives across Delhi’s clogged stormwater drains — a routine that had often fallen behind schedule in earlier years. PWD has cleared silt and encroachments from 800 km of its 2,100-km network, while the irrigation department has desilted over 60% of its larger drains.

Transport: Push for buses

One of the key highlights in the transport sector has been the launch of the long-delayed “Devi” bus service. These nine-metre electric buses, designed to improve last-mile connectivity, had been held up for over two years despite procurement. Now, over 400 of them are operational across key routes.

Technological upgrades are also shaping Delhi’s public transport landscape. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has initiated route rationalisation — aimed at reducing dead mileage — based on an IIT Delhi study. A metro-style automated fare collection system using UPI and smart cards has also been introduced.

For its green push, charging infrastructure is expanding in Delhi, with over 40 EV depots under construction. A new bus terminal in Narela is among the newer projects initiated in the last three months.

On the policy side, the transport department has launched AI-based verification of documents and opened an automated vehicle testing centre that can inspect up to 72,000 vehicles annually. It has also approved 20 multi-modal integration projects worth ₹1,000 crore and installed automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at over 500 petrol pumps to monitor pollution-related and ‘end-of-life’ vehicle violations.

Transport minister Pankaj Singh has also floated a cabinet note on the creation of a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) and an Urban Transport Fund (UTF), which is expected to reach the cabinet soon.

Environment: Smog guns, pollution curbs

With unpredictable weather and chronic air pollution still looming large, the environment ministry has stepped up enforcement across the Capital. Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has overseen the launch of two major plans — the air mitigation action plan and the summer action plan — to tackle seasonal pollution and heat-related stress. In a landmark move, the department banned non-essential, non-EV from entering forest and reserved forest areas.

On Friday, the city government ordered all high-rise commercial buildings — malls, hotels, and institutional buildings with over 3,000 square metres built-up area or more than five floors — to install anti-smog guns within six months. These rooftop devices are to be operated in specific bursts, during high-pollution hours.

The industries department, in coordination with the environment ministry, has also rolled out plans for CNG-powered water sprinklers and anti-smog guns in industrial areas — a first for Delhi.

Water: Expanding access

In a city where water continues to divide communities and shape politics, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has undertaken a visible overhaul. Officials say that 98 new borewells have been commissioned, increasing water availability compared to the same time last year.

Meanwhile, the long-promised GPS-based tanker monitoring system has finally gone live — an attempt to curb pilferage and increase accountability. Critics, however, point out that this is a legacy promise made by previous governments too.

To combat Yamuna pollution and frothing, DJB has installed new aeration units along major drains. Real-time flood monitoring using cameras has also been launched ahead of the monsoon.

Education: Fee reforms, digital push

In education, the government’s agenda has pivoted heavily toward regulating private school fees and expanding digital infrastructure. The new Delhi School Fee Regulation Policy empowers a tribunal to examine unjustified fee hikes. Over 80 private schools have already been served notices for allegedly unfairly hiked fees, officials said.

A web portal has been launched for parents to lodge complaints directly, and private schools are now mandated to submit audited financials justifying their fee structures.

Other reforms include a ₹1,000 monthly stipend for Scheduled Caste students in polytechnic institutions, and approval for 125 digital school libraries, 100 Dr APJ Abdul Kalam language labs, and 75 “CM Shree” model schools with upgraded infrastructure. Free coaching for competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and CUET has also been extended to 163,000 students — a significant scaling up of outreach programmes.

Conclusion: The need to sustain momentum

While the new administration has presented a report card heavy with infrastructure metrics, technology-driven reforms, and symbolic green policies. Many of the initiatives — such as road repair, tanker GPS, or the EV bus rollout — had been announced years ago but had stalled for a wide variety of reasons.

But plenty of tests remain. The monsoon will test drainage promises. School fee regulation and bus route reform demand constant oversight. Opposition leaders have already flagged gaps — including delays in the rollout of the ₹2,500 monthly benefit scheme for women and the lack of clarity on the Yamuna clean-up plan.

The question now is not whether the administration has started moving — but whether it can sustain this pace.