New Delhi, A day after a 12-year-old student of Class-6 died following a minor scuffle at a private school in the national capital, Delhi Police has apprehended a classmate of the deceased in connection with the case, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi: 12-year-old boy apprehended for Class 6 student's death in private school

Police sources said the deceased's shoulder brushed passed some of the students, who started thrashing him, resulting in his death.

"We have the CCTV footage and we are still investigating the matter. So far, we got to know that the shoulder of the victim got brushed passed with some of the boys during the school assembly, which led to heated arguments. In the video, we can see that some of the students, including the one who has been apprehended, punched his face and held his neck. We are further investigating the entire matter," said the source.

Hundreds of people protested outside Chinmaya Vidyalaya in southwest Delhi after the death of Prince, who was a resident of Kudumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar, following a minor scuffle with his classmates on Tuesday.

A scrutiny of the CCTV footage from the school showed some boys fighting with each other after the morning assembly, police said.

"We have apprehended a 12-year-old boy studying in the same class as the victim under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita ," a police officer said.

Prince, who got admission at Chinmaya Vidyalaya under the economically weaker section quota, turned 12 on November 3, his family members said.

Meanwhile, in a press statement, the school said they were deeply saddened to announce a tragic incident that occurred on its premises during a class transition.

"A scuffle between two class six students of similar age, has resulted in the unfortunate collapse of one student," read the statement.

It added that the school administration has taken prompt action, informed the authorities and is extending full cooperation to all concerned and have extended its heartfelt condolences and support to the bereaved family, read the statement.

Police said the Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj informed at 10.15 am on Tuesday that Prince was brought dead there, the officer said.

An inspection of the body showed no visible injury marks, with some foam-like substance coming out of the mouth, police said.

The doctors said the boy might have suffered a convulsion-related condition.

Prince's father Sagar, a sewer line worker in Vasant Vihar, said his son had no medical history and was completely fit and fine when he dropped him at the school on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.