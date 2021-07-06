Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: 12-year-old boy killed, 4 others injured after a wall collapses on them

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:59 PM IST
A 12-year-old boy was killed and four other children, including two girls, were injured after a truck crashed into a boundary wall that then collapsed on the children while they were playing near the Rangpuri camp in Vasant Kunj on Monday evening. The driver of the truck, identified as Mukesh (single name), was arrested on Tuesday and the truck seized, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh said on Monday, around 8pm, the Vasant Kunj South police station received information that a tipper truck had hit a wall near Rangpuri Camp and some children were trapped under the debris. A police team reached the spot and learnt that five children were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

“One of them, identified as Joginder, was declared brought to the hospital. The other four children, aged between four and 10 years, suffered injuries and fractures. A case of death by negligence and rash driving was registered. The errant driver had fled the mishap spot but was later caught from Alwar in Rajasthan,” said DCP Singh.

Police said during questioning, the driver told them that the truck was ferrying mud and construction debris for dumping. After dumping the debris, the truck returning to the main road when it hit the old boundary wall of a plot. The wall collapsed and fell on the five children who were playing nearby, police said.

