Delhi: 24 adverse reactions reported on Day 4, two require hospitalisation

On the fourth day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, 24 people — or 0.40% of the total number of people receiving the jabs —showed adverse events.

On Thursday, Delhi had witnessed its highest number of vaccinations ever since the drive started on January 16 with 73.36% or 5,942 health care workers getting inoculated.

At least 22 of the 24 adverse reactions reported were minor, whereas two people needed hospitalisation. Both the people to be hospitalised had received Covaxin shots, as per data seen by HT.

However, senior district officials claimed that both the hospitalisations had happened on Wednesday – when Delhi did not have an immunisation drive – following vaccinations that were done on Tuesday.

“There were two people who were admitted for observation on Wednesday and were discharged soon after. Both the people had minor symptoms, such as fever for which they had been admitted. No serious adverse event has been reported in the district,” said a senior official from south-west district that showed the two hospitalisations.

So far, there has been only one severe adverse event following vaccination using Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. A 22-year-old security guard at the All India Institute of Medial Sciences had developed serious allergic reaction and had to be admitted after getting the shot on January 16.

There have been cases of abnormal heart rate, severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis, and faintings reported after Serum Institute of India’s Covishield being administered as well. The vaccine is received by people at 75 centres across the city in comparison to six centre that give Covaxin, under the trial mode.

Sixteen cases of AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) were recorded on Tuesday, 26 on Monday and 52 on Saturday.

