Delhi: 35-year-old shot dead in Anand Parbat

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday following an altercation with a group of six men, including his friend, over the construction of a shanty in Anand Parbat area in central Delhi, police said, adding they are questioning three suspects in connection with the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the suspects started pelting stones at the house of the victim, identified as Deepak, on Thursday. When Deepak peeked out from the window of his first-floor house, a bullet fired by one of the six men hit him in the chest, killing him on the spot.

Also read: No Delhi civic body official to spend over 3 years in ‘sensitive’ departments

Police did not confirm whether they made any arrests so far.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that a man called the police early in the morning to inform them that his brother had been shot. A police team reached the crime spot and learned that the injured man had been taken to a nearby hospital. When the team reached the hospital, they were told that Deepak had been declared dead on arrival. Police registered a case of murder and began an investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: More than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi after six months

During the probe, police said, they recorded statements of eyewitnesses and learned that Deepak had an altercation with his friend, one Gurdeep, outside the former’s house late Wednesday night. A few minutes later, Gurdeep returned with five associates and began pelting stones at Deepak’s house. As Deepak looked down from a window of his house, he was hit by a bullet, they said.

“Deepak and Gurdeep were friends for a long time. Both had an altercation over the issue of constructing a jhuggi in the area, which led to the fight. Gurdeep called his friends and one of them shot Deepak, leading to his death,” said DCP Chauhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON