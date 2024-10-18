Delhi: 42-yr-old woman, son killed after house catches fire in Shahdara; 4 injured

A 42-year-old woman and her son were killed while four other family members got injured after a fire broke out inside their house in Delhi’s Shahdara, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday. Police said the reason behind the fire is being probed. (Representative file photo)

Police said the reason behind the fire is being probed.

Prashant Gautam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Shahdara) said, “We received a call about a fire incident at a house. The police team and the fire brigade reached the spot immediately and found that there was fire on the third floor apartment. The house is owned by a man named Manish Gupta (45). The fire men started the rescue operation and pulled out four persons. They were found injured and sent to GTB Hospital for treatment.”

Also Read: Woman charred to death in Sohna after house catches fire

The injured were identified as - Gupta, his father Kailash Gupta (72), his mother Bhagwati Gupta (70) and his elder son Parth Gupta (19).

Officials said the fire had spread to the entire floor and others were trapped inside. The fire was eventually doused by the Delhi Fire Services personnel.

The fire personnel found two bodies and searching the house

Both the deceased persons were identified.

“The deceased seem to have died due to asphyxia. A total of six fire tenders had reached the spot. An FSL team was also called to the spot. Gupta runs an electric equipment shop at the Bhagirath Palace. Legal action will be taken accordingly”, the police official added.