Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
10 rescued from Kirti Nagar house fire in west Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 31, 2024 07:11 PM IST

DFS confirmed that the entire basement and stilt area were gutted. An enquiry will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire

At least 10 people were trapped after a fire broke out at a three-storey house in Kirti Nagar, west Delhi, early on Wednesday, said officials. All individuals were rescued in time by firefighters, with no casualties reported, they added.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI)
Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI)

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) stated that the fire originated from four electric meters at the building’s entrance. The distress call was made around 8.40am by family members trapped inside.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said, “Two fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire spread from the electric meters to the panel boards, two scooters, and other cars that were parked outside the house.”

Fire officials reported that five women were trapped on the upper floors, including two aged above 60. “We sent teams and rescued the individuals from different floors. The blaze had spread to the first floor, and all cars at the entrance were damaged, blocking the way. We had to break glass windows on the upper floors to rescue everyone. There was also a teenage boy who was rescued,” a fire officer said.

Garg confirmed that the entire basement and stilt area were gutted. An enquiry will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

Later in the day, another fire incident occurred in New Delhi’s Connaught Place. The fire broke out inside the ATM booth of a public sector bank at F Block in the Outer Circle. Fire officials said that nobody was inside the booth at the time. The stationed guard escaped in time. A call about the incident was received around 3pm, and two fire tenders were dispatched. The fire was extinguished promptly, with no injuries reported.

