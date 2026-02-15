New Delhi, A 46-year-old NGO director was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in west Delhi following a financial dispute in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Delhi: 46-year-old NGO director arrested for stabbing man to death over financial dispute

The police received information about the incident that occurred in the Hari Nagar area from a hospital at around midnight.

Acting on the information, the police reached the hospital and identified the deceased as Harish Kandwal, 46, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

After registration of an FIR, the police took up the investigation and arrested Ashim Ali, a resident of Farash Bazar, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, Ali is reported to be the director of an NGO, Sai Sadhna Social Welfare Foundation, which was operating from his residence, he said.

Preliminary enquiry suggests that the incident stemmed from a financial dispute between the accused and the victim, who were associated with the NGO.

The two had spent much of the day together before the quarrel broke out in Hari Nagar, police said.

Several residents in the Hari Nagar area complained of feeling unsafe following the incident, alleging a lack of security measures and poor lighting in the area.

"I found out in the morning that a murder has happened here. It has become very difficult to go out at night," Amresh Singh, a local, told PTI.

There are no streetlights, and it is always dark here. Fearing that he cannot send children anywhere, Singh said.

Despite the police station being at a short distance, no patrolling happens here, and there is no guard either, he added.

Another local, Gaurav, said the absence of streetlights and dense tree cover makes the neighbourhood pitch dark at night. Several others complained of an unsafe environment in the area.

"To make matters worse, our local parks are now openly used by people for smoking weed and drinking alcohol, and the area has become very unsafe," a local alleged.

Police said that further investigation into the case is underway.

