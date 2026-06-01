New Delhi, Three thieves and three receivers of stolen property have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a jewellery shop in the Kotla Mubarakpur area of Delhi, and stolen gold and silver jewellery, cash, and other valuables worth over ₹10 lakh have been recovered, police said on Sunday. Delhi: 6 held in jewellery theft case; stolen valuables worth over ₹10 lakh recovered

The burglary came to light on May 10 after the owner of a jewellery shop in Punjabi Bazar reported that unknown persons had broken open the locks and shutter of his establishment during the intervening night of May 9 and 10 and stolen gold, silver and diamond jewellery along with cash, police said.

An FIR was registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station and an investigation launched.

During the probe, police analysed CCTV footage and developed technical leads regarding a vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects were planning to flee to West Bengal, following which a police team conducted raids and apprehended the accused on May 18, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Masqoor, Baharul Sheikh and Anand Mandal alias Nageshwar. During their interrogation, police also arrested three alleged receivers of stolen property Jahangir, Gulfam and Mumtiyaj.

Police said the recovered items include 36.47 grams of melted gold worth around ₹5.11 lakh, 658 grams of melted silver worth about ₹1.63 lakh, silver articles valued at approximately ₹1 lakh, 23 diamonds or zircon stones, ₹1.30 lakh in cash and ₹1.35 lakh frozen in a bank account.

Additionally, an artificial jewellery collection and a toy pistol were seized.

According to police, the accused targeted jewellery shops and commercial establishments at night and later disposed of the stolen property through receivers.

All six accused have been sent to judicial custody.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.