Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi’s daily Covid-19 cases fall to 10,489; positivity rate below 15%
delhi news

Delhi’s daily Covid-19 cases fall to 10,489; positivity rate below 15%

The death toll rose to 20,618 after 308 people succumbed to the disease on Thursday while 15,189 more discharges took the total recoveries to 1,274,140, the health department's bulletin showed.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 03:45 PM IST
File photo for representational purpose(HT_PRINT)

Delhi on Thursday witnessed a fall in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 10,489 new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 1,372,475, according to the health department's bulletin. The death toll rose to 20,618 after 308 people succumbed to the disease on Thursday while 15,189 more discharges took the total recoveries to 1,274,140, the bulletin showed.

The active cases in the national capital have climbed to 77,717 and the positivity rate has dropped below 15 per cent (14.24 per cent to be exact). On Wednesday, the positivity rate was at 17.03 per cent.

A total of 73,675 tests were conducted on Thursday of which 14,966 are rapid antigen tests while the remaining 58,709 are RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, the bulletin added. The number of containment zones in Delhi are nearing 58,000 whereas 48,340 patients continue to remain in isolation.

Delhi on Thursday witnessed a fall in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after 10,489 new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 1,372,475, according to the health department's bulletin. The death toll rose to 20,618 after 308 people succumbed to the disease on Thursday while 15,189 more discharges took the total recoveries to 1,274,140, the bulletin showed.

The active cases in the national capital have climbed to 77,717 and the positivity rate has dropped below 15 per cent (14.24 per cent to be exact). On Wednesday, the positivity rate was at 17.03 per cent.

A total of 73,675 tests were conducted on Thursday of which 14,966 are rapid antigen tests while the remaining 58,709 are RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, the bulletin added. The number of containment zones in Delhi are nearing 58,000 whereas 48,340 patients continue to remain in isolation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP