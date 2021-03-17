IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi adds 536 new Covid-19 cases, most since Jan 6
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi adds 536 new Covid-19 cases, most since Jan 6

The Covid-19 trend continued to tick upwards in Delhi, with the Capital reporting 536 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the most in a day since January 6, when the city logged 654 cases of the viral infection
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST

The Covid-19 trend continued to tick upwards in Delhi, with the Capital reporting 536 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the most in a day since January 6, when the city logged 654 cases of the viral infection. Delhi on Wednesday added over 500 cases for the first time in nearly 70 days, and for the fourth time this year. The other three were in January, when the number of cases in the city was still on the decline after the heights of the third wave in November.

The new cases came on the back of 80,856 tests and a positivity rate of 0.66%, also the highest since January 6.

The daily case-spike and positivity rate have nearly doubled over the past fortnight, from 240 cases at a rate of 0.33% on March 3.

Even though the positivity rate remains below the 5% threshold that the World Health Organization recommends for an infection to be considered under control, experts believe Delhi’s case spike is a cause of concern.

“The number of cases has nearly doubled in the last two to three weeks and even though the positivity rate in Delhi is low, things will soon get out of hand. People have not been following Covid-appropriate behaviour and they tend to follow it only when there is strict enforcement. The government should again start fining people for not wearing masks and maintaining social distance,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the department of epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The Centre has identified Delhi as one of 70 districts of concern where cases are on the rise.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain two days ago had said, “The positivity rate in Delhi was over 15% at one time and the WHO (World Health Organisation) says that it should be below 5%. The positivity rate in Delhi has been below 5% for a few months now and below 1% for nearly 2.5 months. In comparison, the positivity rate in Maharashtra is 16.46%, Kerala 3.54%, Punjab 4.81%, and Gujarat 1.78%. This means that the positivity rate in Gujarat is three times that of Delhi, Punjab six time, Kerala seven times, and Maharashtra thirty times. Till the positivity rate does not cross 1%, the infection is well control.”

Dr Kant, however, disagreed. “There is a need to immediately take action – increase and intensify contact tracing, test as many people as possible, and prevent large gatherings. The government also needs to start looking at whether the new infections are in a different age group or demography – there are still around 50% people susceptible to the infection in the city.”

The city has started increasing the number of tests being conducted, with nearly 81,000 samples being processed on Tuesday, as reported a day later in Wednesday’s health bulletin.

The experts have also asked for an increase in the pace of vaccination. “Yes, we have vaccinated a huge number of people but when we look at the size of our population, it is nothing. It is important to vaccinate as many people are possible as quickly as possible to prevent severe disease and deaths. However, the pace of the vaccination drive has remained slow because of vaccine hesitancy,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant for internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo hospital.

He said, “I believe that the launch of Covaxin was a little rushed, if it had just been launched a month late along with the data people would have had more confidence on it. Now, with the European countries stopping the use of the Oxford vaccine, people have doubts about the Indian variant Covishield as well. I am receiving several calls a day to ask whether they should take the vaccine.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi adds 536 new Covid-19 cases, most since Jan 6

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The Covid-19 trend continued to tick upwards in Delhi, with the Capital reporting 536 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the most in a day since January 6, when the city logged 654 cases of the viral infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Tahir Hussain suspended because he skipped meetings: EDMC tells HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Wednesday justified before the Delhi high court its decision to suspend AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and said he was suspended as he did not attend civic body meetings despite intimations being sent to him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Nepalese woman shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in north Delhi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by two unidentified men in New Aruna Nagar near Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi on Wednesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Ram Swaroop Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal, found dead at Delhi residence, suicide suspected, say police

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Ram Swaroop Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his official residence on North Avenue, Lutyens’ Delhi, on Wednesday morning, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Toolkit case: HC gives Centre, Delhi Police two weeks to respond to Ravi’s plea over ‘info leak’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:23 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Wednesday granted one last opportunity to the Centre and the Delhi Police to file replies on a plea by climate activist Disha Ravi seeking to restrain the probe agency from leaking any information related to the investigation in the toolkit case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India, with Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally, the World Air Quality Report, 2020 said on Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India, with Delhi being ranked as the most polluted capital city globally, the World Air Quality Report, 2020 said on Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

AAP, BJP trade barbs over Delhi’s ‘most polluted capital city’ tag

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:15 PM IST
Delhi BJP spokespersons Harish Khurana and Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in a press conference, alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government failed to utilise its environment budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi on July 25. Delhi’s Covid-19 recoveries have outstripped new cases on almost all days this month barring a few exceptions, after ramped-up containment and testing efforts over the past month or so. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
A motorist passes by a mural of frontline workers against coronavirus at RK Puram in New Delhi on July 25. Delhi’s Covid-19 recoveries have outstripped new cases on almost all days this month barring a few exceptions, after ramped-up containment and testing efforts over the past month or so. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi sees over 500 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,702

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:36 AM IST
According to the health department’s bulletin, Delhi recorded 536 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its infection tally to 645,025. This is the first time in more than two months that the national capital has witnessed a spike of over 500 cases in a single day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre to take back bill on LG powers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Delhi ministers, AAP MLAs and councillors took part in the protest at Jantar Mantar against the bill which, according to the party, gives overarching power to the LG.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man rows a boat in the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
A man rows a boat in the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi could have an accessible riverfront in a few years: DDA

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:05 PM IST
While the Delhi government has set a three-year target to clean the river, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is working on rejuvenating and making the riverfront accessible to the public
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University freshers have been undertaking a fun digital rebellion using #AbTohCampusKholDo, spamming social media with memes.
Delhi University freshers have been undertaking a fun digital rebellion using #AbTohCampusKholDo, spamming social media with memes.
delhi news

#AbTohCampusKholDo rebellion : DU students spam answer sheets, make memes

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Students of Delhi University claim that their frustration owing to their inability to venture out because of the pandemic, has peaked as it’s now been more than a year since the colleges haven’t reopened. They have been spamming their examination answer sheets with requests to reopen the campus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police said 200 wads of fake currency notes were recovered from the duo. (Photo: Delhi Police)
Delhi Police said 200 wads of fake currency notes were recovered from the duo. (Photo: Delhi Police)
delhi news

Bhojpuri film actor held in Delhi for fake currency racket, vehicle thefts

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Police said Mohammad Shahid and his friend, Sayyed Zen Hussain, allegedly cheated people by tricking them into exchanging genuine currency notes with three fake ones of the same denomination after convincing them that they resembled the genuine currency and can be easily used
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall on Tuesday, 38,437 shots of the vaccine were administered. Of these, 27,123 were the first doses, while the rest were the second, thus completing their vaccination against the infection.(Bloomberg)
Overall on Tuesday, 38,437 shots of the vaccine were administered. Of these, 27,123 were the first doses, while the rest were the second, thus completing their vaccination against the infection.(Bloomberg)
health

38k get covid-19 vaccine jabs in Capital; Experts call for more inoculations

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • There was a low turnout on the first day that the drive was opened up for the general public — around 6,100 turned up — due to confusions about the processes and problems faced with the government’s CoWIN portal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There has been a spate of shooting incidents in the city of late. At least four firing incidents were reported between Friday and Sunday from different areas in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
There has been a spate of shooting incidents in the city of late. At least four firing incidents were reported between Friday and Sunday from different areas in north-east Delhi.(HT Archive)
delhi news

Two dead after 2 shooting incidents in Adarsh Nagar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:01 AM IST
  • While one person was arrested in the first case, the murder of a 32-year-old man in Azadpur village on Monday evening, the police are still working on clues in the CA’s murder, reported on Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From left) Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
(From left) Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel.( Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Was showdown over assembly panels a precursor to standoff?

By Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:49 AM IST
  • The Union home ministry on Monday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha to amend the government of National Capital Territory act (GNCTD Act).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Tuesday, March 16. (ANI)
Farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on Tuesday, March 16. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:44 AM IST
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border is closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders instead. Commuters can also take the Chilla border route
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP