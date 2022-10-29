Delhi air quality plunges into ‘severe’ category

Air quality in Delhi plunged into the “severe” category of the air quality index (AQI) on Saturday noon, with an AQI value of 400 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s city-wise AQI index.

On Friday, AQI was in the “very poor” category with a reading of 357 as per CPCB’S daily 4pm bulletin.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Deterioration in pollution levels is being witnessed across Delhi-NCR with wind speed slowing down and not allowing the dispersal of pollutants. On Saturday, multiple AQI monitors recorded “severe” AQI levels. The AQI monitors at Shadipur and Ashok Vihar showed 439 and 430 AQI levels respectively. Vivek Vihar and Narela also showed 431 and 419 AQI levels respectively.

VK Soni, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) who is part of the panel on the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), said that the number of fire counts has nearly doubled which will lead to further deterioration of the air quality on Saturday. “The fire count has nearly doubled today. As a result, there might be a further spike in air pollution on Saturday. However, the air quality will remain in the “very poor” category. The wind continues to be calm due to which the dispersion of pollutants is weak. Generally, during the evening and night, the wind remains calm. During the day time also, winds are slow,” said Soni.

As per the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in “very poor” category from Saturday till Monday. On Friday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said the air quality is expected to further deteriorate in the next three days but will remain in the “very poor” category. The forecast added that the local surface wind speed will be around 6-8km/h till Monday due to which the dispersion of pollutants will be weak. “Strong winds at transport level blowing from the northwest direction from stubble burning areas are likely to transport pollutants to Delhi and its share in Delhi’s PM2.5 is likely to increase further. Air quality is likely to deteriorate but remain within ‘very poor’ for next three days,” added the forecast.

