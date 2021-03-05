Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Air quality poor, temperature could reach 35°C by Monday
Delhi: Air quality poor, temperature could reach 35°C by Monday

CPCB data showed that on Wednesday the overall AQI had deteriorated to 278, categorised as “poor” in the AQI scale. On Tuesday, the overall AQI in Delhi was 175, in the “moderate” category
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “poor” category on Thursday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 268.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that on Wednesday the overall AQI had deteriorated to 278, categorised as “poor” in the AQI scale.

On Tuesday, the overall AQI in Delhi was 175, in the “moderate” category.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said that this deterioration in air quality was because of lowered wind speed and ventilation. The AQI is expected to remain the “poor” zone in the next two days.

Meanwhile, IMD scientists have also forecast the continuation of a spike in temperature in the coming days. The maximum temperature could reach around 35 degrees Celsius by Monday.

