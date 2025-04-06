Menu Explore
Delhi airport gets smart police booth to boost passenger safety

BySanjeev K Jha
Apr 06, 2025 06:06 AM IST

Delhi LG VK Saxena inaugurated a Smart Police Booth at IGI Airport to enhance passenger safety, offering e-FIRs and real-time flight info.

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a smart police booth at Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in a move to bolster passenger safety and streamline law enforcement at one of India’s busiest airports, officials said.

Before the inauguration, Usha Rangnani, additional commissioner of police (IGI Airport), briefed LG Saxena and Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora on the booth’s features (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
Before the inauguration, Usha Rangnani, additional commissioner of police (IGI Airport), briefed LG Saxena and Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora on the booth’s features (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The booth, which is already operational, is a joint initiative by Delhi Police and GMR Group, aims to enhance airport security and enable a more citizen-centric approach to policing by leveraging advanced technology

“Technology-based solutions always play a key role in enhancing public safety, and initiatives like the Smart Police Booth will create a safer, more secure environment for passengers here,” Saxena said at the inauguration. He added that the initiative aligns with prime minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India and SMART Policing vision, which promotes the use of the latest technology to transform law enforcement.

“The Smart Police Booth will transform the way law enforcement agencies interact with the public, providing immediate assistance for passengers and bridging the gap between citizens and the police,” Saxena added.

According to officials, key features of the booth include the ability to file e-FIRs, report lost items and submit missing person reports. It is also equipped with interactive digital panels offering real-time flight information, security alerts, and access to emergency contact details and helplines.

The booth is CCTV-equipped, offers Wi-Fi, and is staffed by a dedicated team of trained officers available 24/7, aiming to ensure prompt responses and effective handling of public grievances.

Before the inauguration, Usha Rangnani, additional commissioner of police (IGI Airport), briefed LG Saxena and Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora on the booth’s features. She highlighted the multifaceted capabilities of the booth and its potential to improve the overall travel experience for passengers.

“It also provides vital information on flight schedules, security alerts, and important helplines through interactive digital panels,” said Rangnani.

