Delhi airport issues advisory as flight operations hit due zero visibility amid dense fog

Flight operations at the Delhi airport have been adversely affected due to a thick layer of fog that enveloped the national capital, bringing down the visibility to zero in some parts of the city. The airport issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their concerned airline for flight information. Flight operations hit at Delhi airport due to zero visibility (HT File Photo/Representative image)

“While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the Delhi airport wrote.

Notably, the CAT III instrument landing system is an anti-fog landing system initiated during poor visibility. While the CAT III helps with a precision approach for landing, it will not be helpful if the visibility level is below 50 feet.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a very dense fog with zero visibility is prevailing at the Delhi airport since 5:30 am on Monday. The weather agency added that the visibility in various parts of the national capital dropped to a mere 125 meters.

“Very Dense fog with zero Visibility prevailing at Delhi IGI Airport since 0530 hrs IST today. RVR at all RWYs 125 to 175m and Operations are under CAT IIIB,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

It added, “Fog Observed (at 0530 IST of today): Very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi, West Rajasthan, West M.P; Moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets of East Raj,, East U.P and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Chandigarh, West U.P, East M.P, Bihar, Odisha, Vidarbha.”

Meanwhile, the temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

Additionally, the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Notably, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.