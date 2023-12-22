GRAP Stage-III imposed in Delhi-NCR. What is allowed, what is banned?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee overseeing the implementation of measures outlined in the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) re-implemented the 8-point action plan on Friday in accordance with the Stage-III of the plan across the entire Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect amid the declining air quality. The order said that the Stage-III curbs were in addition to the restrictions under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP. (HT Photo)

At 8.30am, the relative humidity stood at 100 per cent, while the AQI at 10am persisted in the ‘very poor’ category, registering at 397. At 4pm, the AQI was in the ‘severe’ category at 409.

The order said, “Today, Delhi's average Air Quality Index AQI) clocked 409 as per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In wake of sudden dip in the overall air quality of Delhi since morning on date, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan met today.”

It added, “Unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions including fog and hazy conditions along with low wind speed are the major causes for sudden spike in Delhi's daily average AQI.”

The order also said that the Stage-III curbs were in addition to the restrictions under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP.

What is banned and what is allowed under new restrictions?

The order asked the agencies to intensify the frequency of mechanised or vacuum-based sweeping of roads.

It said that daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants on roads, hotspots, and heavy traffic corridors should be carried out. Proper disposal of the collected dust in designated sites or landfills should be ensured.

Public transport services should be intensified. The agencies have also been asked to introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.

The CAQM asked governments to enforce a strict ban on all construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR, except — projects for railway services, railway stations, metro rail services and stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals, national importance, hospitals or health care facilities, highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission/distribution, pipelines, sanitation projects and ancillary activities.

The order asked authorities to ban dust-generating or air pollution-causing construction and demolition activities including — earthwork for excavation and filling including boring and drilling works; structural construction works including fabrication and welding operations; demolition works; loading and unloading of construction materials within or outside the project sites; transfer of raw materials either manually or through conveyor belts; movement of vehicles on unpaved roads; operation of batching plant; laying of sewer line, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling by an open trench system; cutting and fixing of flooring materials; grinding activities; piling work; water-proofing work; and road construction repair works.

However, non-polluting and non-dust generating activities like plumbing works, electrical works, carpentry-related works, interior furnishing, finishing, and decoration works (excluding painting, polishing and varnishing works) are allowed to continue.

The order asked for operations of stone crushers to be shut down.

All mining and associated activities in NCR are the be closed.

The order also asked all NCR state governments to impose strict curbs on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (four-wheelers) in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The state governments have been asked to decide whether or not to discontinue physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conduct online classes instead.

What are citizens advised to do?

The CAQM order asked citizens to: