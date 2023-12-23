Delhi airport fog disrupts operations; 11 international, 5 domestic flights delayed

As many as 11 international flights and five domestic flights to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to poor visibility amid dip in temperature and foggy conditions on Saturday. A total of 11 international flights and 5 domestic flights to and from the airport got delayed.( (PTI))

However, there was no official confirmation from the ministry of railways in connection to the delay of trains due to the fog in the national capital.

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at Palam was recorded at 14 degrees Celcius while Safdarjung logged at 12.2 degrees.

As the chill tightened its grip on the national capital, many were seen huddling around bonfires to keep themselves warm. In the face of the biting cold, many were also seen taking refuge at a night shelter at AIIMS, news agency ANI reported.

Similar scenes were also in evidence elsewhere, with locals under heavy blankets and quilts cooped up at night shelters in the Lodhi Road area.

Locals out for cycling or taking morning walks said the mercury fell significantly in the early hours of Saturday and the cold was extreme.

"It's getting tougher for us to take morning strolls as the cold is extreme. The fog and pollution are further compounding the woes of regular commuters and morning walkers. We are having step outdoors wearing masks to keep out health problems caused because of pollution," a local told ANI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai asked all departments concerned to reactivate their teams for effective implementation of curbs under Stage-3 of the Centre's air pollution control plan.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the minister said air quality in Delhi deteriorated from very poor to the severe category on Friday due to low temperatures and calm winds.

"In view of worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management re-invoked curbs under Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This means a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR," he said.

On Saturday morning, the air quality index in Delhi was recorded at 447, which comes under the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).