Delhi airport launches QR-based video guide to help passengers navigate through departure, transit and arrival

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi has introduced QR-based video tutorials to help passengers through arrival, departure and transit. The videos – structured across three critical travel stages of departure, transit and arrival – will cover eight common passenger scenarios. (HT Photo/ Arvind Yadav)

The multilingual passenger education video series, called 'Your Terminal Companion’, includes a total of 24 videos, officials said. It will guide passengers on how to navigate through the airport, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.

The videos – structured across three critical travel stages of departure, transit and arrival – will cover eight common passenger scenarios. They will offer a step-by-step guidance across key touchpoints, including check-in, security, immigration, baggage claim and onward connectivity.

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How can the video tutorials be accessed? The tutorial series is accessible through QR codes placed across terminals, as well as via the Delhi Airport website and ts YouTube channel @Delhiairport, officials said.

The videos are available in 20 languages, including English, Hindi, German, French, Mandarin, Arabic, Italian, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Dutch, Portuguese, Vietnamese and Hebrew, along with five Indian regional dialects.

The initiative enhances accessibility for a diverse and global passenger base.

A DIAL spokesperson said for first-time flyers, the video series aims to break down the complex processes including security checks, immigration and boarding.

"For solo travellers, including women, senior citizens and young passengers, it serves as a reliable, easy-to-follow companion," the spokesperson said.

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‘Series helps address passenger queries’ “During the trial period over the past three months, the series has garnered over 2 lakh views organically across platforms, demonstrating strong passenger engagement without paid promotion. This series helps address around 82% of CRM queries, as more travellers turn to the tutorials for real-time guidance,” the spokesperson said.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said the initiative reflects the airport's commitment to making travel more comfortable and convenient for every passenger.

"With ‘Your Terminal Companion’, we are reimagining passenger assistance through the lens of inclusivity and empowerment. This initiative ensures that every traveller -- irrespective of language, background, or familiarity with air travel -- can navigate the airport with confidence and ease. It is a natural extension of our #DELCares commitment to make every journey intuitive, seamless, and reassuring.” he said.