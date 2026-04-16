Akasa, SpiceJet aircraft involved in minor collision at Delhi airport

A SpiceJet aircraft was involved in a minor collision with an Akasa Air plane on the runway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Delhi Runway Scare: SpiceJet, Akasa Aircraft Collide; Both Planes Grounded After Damage

The incident took place at around 2.15 pm near Terminal 1, when the Akasa flight was being taxied out from the stand, while the SpiceJet flight was arrival flight was taxiing in for stand. The concerned air traffic control officer and SpiceJet pilots involved in the incident were were de-rostered, the DGCA said in a statement.

The Akasa Air flight, QP-1406, was bound for Hyderabad, while the Spice Jet flight, SG-124, had just arrived from Leh. Information regarding the incident was conveyed to all concerned officials.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the SpiceJet flight had hit the “horizontal tail surface (HTS)” of Akasa Air, which was “positioned on the apron after push back” for operating its flight to Hyderabad. Owing to the impact, the right-hand (RH) winglet of the SpiceJet flight and the HTS of Akasa aircraft was damaged, the DGCA said, while stating that it was investigating the matter.

Passengers, crew safely disembarked, says Akasa spokesperson In a statement released after the incident, an Akasa Air spokesperson said the airline's aircraft was “was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it.”

“Akasa Air’s aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on April 16, 2026…” the spokesperson said, adding that all passengers and crew were safely disembarked following the minor collision. The airline further said that ground teams were making alternative arrangements “at the earliest” to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

“In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed, and the matter is under investigation. At Akasa Air, the safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” the spokesperson added.

Second such incident in two months This is the second such incident in over two months, after an Air India and IndiGo aircraft were involved in a minor collision on ground at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in February.

According to ground reports, the wing tips of both planes brushed against each other while on the taxiway. The Air India flight AI 2732 (Mumbai–Coimbatore) was pushing back for departure, while IndiGo flight 6E 791 (Hyderabad–Mumbai) was taxiing after landing.

The incident took place while passengers were on board both aircraft. However, no injuries were reported, and all passengers were safely disembarked, an Air India spokesperson later stated.

“'Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip,” Air India said in a statement after the incident. The aircraft was grounded for checks, and ground teams made alternative arrangements for them to fly. IndiGo also stated that an investigation had been launched.