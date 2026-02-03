Air India, IndiGo aircraft brush against each other on ground at Mumbai airport; no injuries reported

An Air India flight and IndiGo flight were involved in a minor collision on ground on Tuesday night at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The incident occurred as Air India flight AI 2732 (Mumbai–Coimbatore) was pushing back for departure just as while IndiGo flight 6E 791 (Hyderabad–Mumbai) was taxiing after landing. (HT Photo (Sourced))

As per ground reports, the wing tips of the aircraft brushed against each other while on the taxiway. The incident occurred as Air India flight AI 2732 (Mumbai–Coimbatore) was pushing back for departure just as while IndiGo flight 6E 791 (Hyderabad–Mumbai) was taxiing after landing.

Reports further added that the incident occurred while passengers were on board both aircraft. No injuries have been reported.

As per an Air India spokesperson, all passengers were safely disembarked after the incident.

'Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip," said Air India.

“As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest,” the statement added further.

The statement from IndiGo airlines also confirmed the incident, adding that the aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspection.

“In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our highest priority,” and IndiGo Spokesperson told HT.

DGCA team on spot Following the incident, the Mumbai division of the DGCA were informed. Officials are present on site and are enquiring into the incident.

“While AI2732 was taxying from C1 towards M4 for departure and Indigo arrival flight was taxing joining B1, right wing tips of both the aircraft touched each other. Both the aircraft were taxying at the time of incident. Both the aircraft’s returned to bay for inspections. Officers from Mumbai DGCA officer have reached the site,” read the official statement accessed by HT.