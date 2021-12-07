Delhi airport warns of action against travellers flouting Omicron rules: Report

In the wake of the detection of Omicron cases in India, the authorities at Delhi airport have warned of strict action against travellers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries and not following Covid protocols. The Indian government has made a negative RT-PCR test (not older than 72 hours) and home quarantine mandatory for people coming to India from such countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But news agency ANI quoted airport officials as saying that passengers arriving from ‘at risk’ countries are not following seven-day home quarantine rules. The officials said that many were found meeting people and visiting places.

"District administration and Delhi police have been asked to verify and report the status of people under mandatory home quarantine. If they are found flouting the Covid-19 protocol, then action will be taken against them," ANI quoted one of the airport officials as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official further said that hotels where some of these travellers stay, have been directed to extend all possible assistance.

Eleven countries have been put under the ‘at risk’ category by the Indian government. People coming from here have been directed to follow additional Covid rules. They have to submit details of their last 14 days of travel and upload them on government’s Air Suvidha portal.

Additionally, they have to be under home quarantine for a minimum of seven days even if their RT-PCR report is negative. Travellers who test positive will be taken to a designated health facility for isolation.

The Delhi airport also said on Twitter on Monday that testing capacity has been updated to ensure smooth flow of the international arrival process. This has been done after chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to the new guidelines which came into effect from December 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi recorded its first cases of the Omicron variant on December 5, when a man who arrived from Tanzania was found infected. He was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital in the national capital.