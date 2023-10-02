Delhi AQI below 200, GRAP measures yet to kick in

Measures under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which are implemented every year in phases from October 1, did not come into effect in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday, as Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved to 143 — below the threshold of 201 for the anti-pollution measures to kick in. Forecasts by the Early Warning System show that the city’s AQI is likely to remain below 200 till at least October 10. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The plan can come into effect whenever Delhi’s AQI crosses 200.

We are on WhatsApp now. Click to join.

However, forecasts by the Early Warning System show that the city’s AQI is likely to remain below 200 till at least October 10, meaning stage 1, or the “poor” air category measures, are not likely to come into force immediately, officials said.

Stage 1 of Grap has 27 measures, including shutting down of some construction and demolition sites, encouraging offices to start unified commute for employees, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, and deployment of traffic police at points with heavy traffic.

According to experts, the air quality of the Capital and the NCR starts worsening in the second half of the month, largely owning to farm fires and a dip in temperatures. This year, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR revised Grap in July, adding measures to all four categories. In stage 1, it asked agencies to ensure strict action against overage diesel and petrol vehicles. In stage 2 or the “very poor” category (AQI 300-400), agencies have been directed to focus on 13 identified pollution hot spots across NCR. However, the most notable changes come in stage 3or the “severe” category, in which state governments in the NCR are asked to impose strict restrictions on plying of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. Similarly, in stage 4 , or the “severe plus” category (AQI over 400), restrictions are also imposed on LCVs registered outside Delhi, other than electric vehicles /CNG/ BS-6 diesel, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

“Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate category’ from Monday to Wednesday. The outlook for subsequent six days shows air quality is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ category again,” CAQM said on Monday.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy at Centre for Science and Environment said, “Stage 1 has basic measures, which are followed irrespective of the Grap stage. Stage 2 is where pre-emptive action begins and the new Grap allows agencies to take action in advance, which is a positive move,” she said.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said strict implementation of Grap this winter is one of the government’s priorities.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!