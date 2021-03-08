Delhi AQI in moderate category, no improvement likely till tomorrow

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 9am stood at 192. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 256.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 is severe.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said that the air quality in the Capital was going to remain in the poor to moderate category.

“The overall Delhi air quality is in the poor category. Surface winds are moderate and easterly as forecast. Moderate ventilation is likely for the next 48 hours. AQI is forecast to stay in the poor to moderate category for the next two days,” Safar said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to be 31°C.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 18.9°C and the maximum temperature was 34°C -- both five notches above normal.