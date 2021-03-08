Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Multiple borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed for vehicular movement fully or partially on Monday as farmers continued to protest against the three farm laws for over a 100 days at the city’s borders.
For motorists coming to Delhi from UP, the Ghazipur border remains closed. The traffic police have advised commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. The commuters can also choose the Chilla border which was cleared of farmers soon after the Republic Day violence.
The entry and exit points between the national capital and Haryana -- passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh -- continued to remain closed on Monday.
The traffic police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad.
The police have also diverted traffic from Mukarba and Grand Trunk Road.
The Jharoda border, which was partially closed all this while, also reopened fully for traffic on Sunday evening.
Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws for over 100 days now.
Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Ariz Khan’s role
With theme of 'patriotism', Delhi govt to table budget on Tuesday
Delhi among top 3 states with most ‘contaminated sites’
- The CPCB report released on Sunday said that there are over 112 sites in India that are contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances.
Pandemic phase of Covid-19 is over: Jain
- An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area.
AAP smells a scam in Rani Jhansi flyover delay; baseless, charge, says BJP
- The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and hit back, saying that the AAP should answer why the construction of the Signature bridge in north-east Delhi faced delays.
Shots will stay free at all Delhi govt hospitals
- Appropriate allocation of funds in this regard will be made in the upcoming Delhi budget that is likely to be presented this week, he added .
Indian water gun manufacturers giving China a run for its money
- In February that year, just before Holi, he went back to the Sadar Bazar trader with the water gun he had produced and also the Chinese one.
Animal-friendly Ridge with no barbed fences
- Experts said such initiatives will ensure that the only continuous green space in the national capital is preserved.
9 who delivered babies in PCR vans to attend Women’s Day at Delhi police HQ
- A host of functions to honour women have also been scheduled at different police stations and DCP offices.
BJP plans new campaign to take on AAP after bypoll loss
- Adesh Gupta has also started ‘mandal pravas’ (stay in each municipal wards) to connect with the party workers and supporters.
Stations on Metro’s Red line revamped
- As part of the revamp, new CCTV cameras, with better technology for improved clarity, additional escalators, bird spikes to prevent tripping of the overhead electrification (OHE) due to bird menace, were also installed.
Gurdwara body starts dialysis hub
- The Panth Ratan Baba Harban Singh Ji Dialysis block in Bala Sahib hospital complex started treating patients from Sunday.
Delhiwale: The shrine’s best-kept secret
- Whatever, the two ascetics are buried next to each other, separated by a neem tree. For that reason, many consider the landmark as a twin shrine.
Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce judgment tomorrow
