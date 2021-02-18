IND USA
A view from Mayur Vihar on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Amal KS/HT photo)
A view from Mayur Vihar on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Amal KS/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI remains in very poor zone, slight improvement likely during the day

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi a day ago was 324, in the very poor zone
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:29 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor zone on Thursday, with the hourly average air quality index at 7 am being 312.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi a day ago was 324, in the very poor zone.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists have forecast that the winds will remain calm in the early morning hours through the week, which will lead to the deterioration of the air quality.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that the air quality is likely to remain in the same range with no significant deterioration forecast.

“During the day, as the sun comes up, the air quality will improve slightly,” Srivastava said.

A layer of dense fog has enveloped the national Capital in the mornings, leading to a decreased visibility.

