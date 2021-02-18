Delhi AQI remains in very poor zone, slight improvement likely during the day
Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the very poor zone on Thursday, with the hourly average air quality index at 7 am being 312.
Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi a day ago was 324, in the very poor zone.
An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists have forecast that the winds will remain calm in the early morning hours through the week, which will lead to the deterioration of the air quality.
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that the air quality is likely to remain in the same range with no significant deterioration forecast.
“During the day, as the sun comes up, the air quality will improve slightly,” Srivastava said.
A layer of dense fog has enveloped the national Capital in the mornings, leading to a decreased visibility.
