Delhi's AQI in ‘severe’ category again, rain likely to bring respite from air pollution

The air quality of Delhi deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category again on Monday as cloudy conditions prevailed trapping pollutants, as per monitoring agencies. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 400 at 9am on Monday.

People visit Kartavya Path on a smoggy winter morning, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

A thick layer of smoke blanketed the national capital on Monday morning and reduced visibility to around 600 metres at 8am at the Safdarjung Observatory. The visibility around Indira Gandhi International Airport was at 800 metres, news agency PTI reported.

An Early Warning System bulletin said, “Delhi’s air quality is likely to improve and be in the very poor category from November 27 [Monday] to 29 [Wednesday]. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category.”

An India Meteorological Department official said high wind speed and light rainfall will likely bring respite to the city during the day. The official added that unfavourable atmospheric conditions were likely to persist over the next two to three days.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said Monday may bring rain thanks to a western disturbance that brought showers to parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan on Sunday. “The wind speed will also pick up and touch around 15 km/hr during the day,” he said.

Strong winds aid in the dispersal of pollutants. Rain also helps settle pollutants, making Monday a favourable day for a slight reduction in pollution. Srivastava said the wind direction was predominantly easterly on Sunday and will remain so on Monday. “Cold northwesterly winds will return from Tuesday again then and this will once again lead to a drop in minimum temperature,” he added.

Delhi's last 24-hour AQI average recorded on Sunday was 395, on Saturday 389, on Friday 415, on Thursday 390, on Wednesday 394, on Tuesday 365 and on last Monday 348.

An AQI of 51 to 100 is classified as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 is classified as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’ and over 400 is ‘severe’ by the CPCB.

IMD forecasts show the rain on Monday will lead to the maximum dipping to 22°C, while the minimum should hover around 12°C . On Tuesday, Delhi’s minimum will be around 10°C, with the maximum around 24°C.

