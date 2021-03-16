Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi AQI worsens, remains in poor category today as well
Delhi AQI worsens, remains in poor category today as well

AQI deteriorates to 229 from Monday’s 206. IMD says the air quality is expected to remain in the in the same zone, with only minor fluctuations because of local factors, at least for the next three days
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality on Tuesday morning deteriorated marginally but remained in the poor category, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 229.

The overall AQI of Delhi on Monday was 206, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that air quality is expected to remain in the in the same zone, with only minor fluctuations because of local factors, at least for the next three days.

“There are no major changes in sight. After Thursday, we might see a slight improvement in the air quality owing to better ventilation and change in wind direction,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

As per the CPCB, pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbourhoods of Delhi.

The air quality was moderate across Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad but poor in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Monday, a government agency data on air pollution in the national capital region said.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4pm on Monday was 224 in Ghaziabad, 208 in Greater Noida, 182 in Noida, 173 in Faridabad and 187 in Gurgaon, according to the CPCB’s Sameer app.

On Sunday, it was 195 in Ghaziabad, 182 in Greater Noida, 174 in Noida, 180 in Faridabad and 195 in Gurugram. (With agency inputs)

