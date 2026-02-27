Delhi Assembly budget session to begin on March 16

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly’s budget session will commence on March 16 and is scheduled to run for two weeks, focusing on presenting the government’s financial plans and discussions on the budget and other legislative business, officials said. Officials said the session will also see the tabling of the remaining CAG reports (ANI)

According to officials, five of the ten sitting days are expected to be earmarked for presentation of Delhi’s annual budget for 2026–27, the tabling of the Delhi Economic Survey, and discussions related to the budget. The remaining five days will be utilised for other listed business, including legislative matters and discussions on pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

“Preparatory meetings regarding the schedule and allocation of days for various agenda items are underway. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and cabinet ministers are meeting respective departments this week and the budget is expected to be finalised by next week,” an official said.

“The session will also see the tabling of the remaining CAG reports that have not yet been placed before the House. These reports will be taken up as part of the listed agenda during the session,” added the official.

The Business Advisory Committee is expected to finalise the detailed calendar for discussions, including the duration for debate on the Motion of Thanks, Budget proposals and departmental demands for grants.

During the financial segment of the session, CM Rekha Gupta, who is also the finance minister of Delhi, will present the Budget, followed by a general discussion by members. Subsequently, the House will discuss and vote on demands for grants for various departments.

The Appropriation Bill and the Finance Bill are also expected to pass during the session.

Apart from financial business, the Assembly is likely to take up calling attention motions, questions and other procedural matters during the remaining days. Officials said that Question Hour and Zero Hour will be conducted as per the standard schedule unless revised by the Chair.

The 2026-27 Budget will be the first full financial statement presented by the BJP-led Delhi government after assuming office.

The survey, which typically provides a detailed account of the state’s economic performance across sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, industry and revenue, was not presented last year.

Delhi’s last Economic Survey was presented ahead of the 2024-25 Budget and provided sector-wise data on growth trends, tax collection, social sector spending and infrastructure expansion in the national capital. The survey serves as a pre-budget document outlining the city’s economic condition and guiding policy priorities for the upcoming financial year.