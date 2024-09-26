Delhi assembly seating chart revised as Atishi replaces Kejriwal in seat no. 1

New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the assembly session on Thursday. (PTI)

The new House seating order in the Delhi assembly saw former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal move from seat number 1 — generally reserved for the leader, i.e., CM — to 41. Atishi, meanwhile, moved from seat number 19 to 1, marking her elevation to the post of CM, according to a seating arrangement order issued by the assembly secretariat on Thursday, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

Kejriwal, allotted seat number 1 in 2013-14, held on to it till September 2024. His former deputy, Manish Sisodia, was allocated seat number 40, according to the order. Sisodia was previously allotted seat number 2.

According to the Westminster model of Parliament, which is followed in India, the treasury benches are to the right of the speaker and the Opposition benches are to the left of the speaker. Accordingly, the seating arrangement for the ruling party and the Opposition is made in the House.

According to Rule 5 of the Delhi Assembly Rules of procedure, the seat allocation is the prerogative of the speaker, but conventionally, the speaker goes by the view of the party leaders.

Atishi on Monday took charge as the Delhi CM, but left a vacant chair for Arvind Kejriwal in the CM office at Delhi Secretariat, urging the public to elect the Aam Aadmi Party in the early 2025 assembly elections and reinstate Kejriwal to the office.

Kejriwal resigned on September 17, days after he was released on bail after six months of incarceration in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal said he was resigning to rebut the “false cases and allegations” against him and would return to office on public mandate in the polls.

Another notable seating change was an exchange between ministers Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj. The former previously held seat number 2, but was moved to seat number 8 on Thursday and vice versa.

Minister Imran Hussain was allocated seat number 13, a slight change from seat number 14 he previously held. Newly inducted minister Mukesh Ahlawat moved from seat number 18 to 14.

AAP MLA Vinay Mishra, who was appointed vice-chair of the Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday, moved up from seat number 36 to 19.