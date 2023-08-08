Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Assembly session likely to be convened on August 16, 17: Report

Delhi Assembly session likely to be convened on August 16, 17: Report

PTI |
Aug 08, 2023 07:46 PM IST

An official said a notification convening the session is awaited.

A session of the Delhi Assembly is likely to be convened on August 16 and 17, officials said on Tuesday. An official said a notification convening the session is awaited.

The session is likely to see heated debates between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP over the recent flooding in Delhi as well as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which has been passed by Parliament and will give the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital.

