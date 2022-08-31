Delhi assembly session suspended amid ruckus; AAP MLAs burn ‘Operation Lotus’ effigy

The special session of the Delhi assembly was on Wednesday adjourned till 11 am on September 1 after the house witnessed multiple scenes of sloganeering and MLAs storming the well. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs burnt an effigy marked as ‘Operation Lotus’ in the assembly premises, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned by calling it an “unprecedented” act that “hurt the prestige of the assembly”.

The house was on Wednesday expected to discuss the AAP government’s confidence motion when BJP MLA and former leader of the opposition Vijender Gupta urged deputy speaker Rakhi Birla to take up his matter. At the same time, AAP legislator Atishi tried to raise the ‘Operation Lotus’ allegation against the BJP.

Atishi claimed that MLAs in non-BJP states/UTs are being “bought and sold” all across the country to topple democratically-elected governments, to which the opposition protested vehemently.

Both sides resorted to sloganeering, prompting Birla to adjourn the house for a while.

With the session resuming at 11:30 am, the deputy speaker said that discussions will be held only over the confidence motion and nothing else.

“During the discussion, members can raise their issues. I have received multiple notices to raise issues from some members but I cannot accept those. I urge them to cooperate with the house proceedings,” Birla pleaded.

Gupta reiterated that the BJP wanted to discuss the issue of “corruption in classroom construction in government schools and the CVC report on the matter”. BJP MLAs entered the well of the house raising slogans against the government, forcing Birla to order the marshals to evict BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar.

Atishi alleged that the confidence motion was being discussed as BJP attempted to topple the Delhi government. “The BJP uses CBI and ED to threaten opposition MLAs. They are told that if they switch their party affiliations, cases will be withdrawn and in the last step, money is offered to MLAs to lure them. BJP has carried out ‘Operation Lotus’ in Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and so many other states,” she said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak claimed that the BJP is confused about which issue to raise in Delhi. “From liquor scam and school scam – they continue to switch ‘goalposts’,” he said.

Leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri replied by saying, “We want to ask CM Arvind Kejriwal – why is he running away from debate over corruption? Delhi tax payers’ money is used to run the house. Opposition MLAs are not being allowed to speak and their voices are being smothered. We want to raise issues of public welfare but we are marshalled out. AAP MLAs are allowed to carry out protests in the well of the house but no action is taken against them.”

