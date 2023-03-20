Delhi assembly speaker to take decision on no-confidence notice after Budget

Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday said he will take a decision on the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s no-confidence motion notice after the presentation of the Budget on Tuesday. The leader of the opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri submitted the notice on Friday.

(Twitter)

Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha on Saturday accused the BJP of a witch-hunt against ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. He alleged the BJP was planning “Operation Lotus 2.0” to topple the AAP government. Chadda said AAP lawmakers were being threatened with cases if they did not join the BJP.

AAP has 62 lawmakers in the Delhi assembly and the BJP just 8.

Bidhuri rejected Chadda’s charges as the tensions between the BJP and AAP escalated after former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest last month in connection with the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Bidhuri on Friday accused the AAP government of being neck deep in corruption while demanding chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s sacking. “Every time Arvind Kejriwal’s scams are uncovered, rather than giving answers, the AAP leaders start crying that their government is facing threat, their MLAs [members of legislative assembly] are being poached.”

He said Kejriwal does this to divert attention from the investigation out of frustration. “Even after having 62 out of 70 MLAs, Kejriwal is not confident about his MLAs. It is because Kejriwal has been the mastermind of all the scams in Delhi. The fire of the probe into corruption cases will reach Kejriwal soon and he will also go to jail because he has always been involved in corruption.”