Delhi: Ban on godown LPG sale, 5kg cylinders to increase

In a bid to make the LPG distribution system more transparent, the Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the sale of cylinders directly from godowns any such sale will attract strict action, said chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday. According to CMO, a total of 114,679 LPG bookings were recorded in Delhi, while 131,335 cylinders were delivered. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

“Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have issued clear instructions to all distributors, stating that any such sale is illegal and will attract strict action,” the CM said.

The government, she said, was working towards significantly expanding the availability of smaller 5kg cylinders across the city, aimed at providing relief to migrant workers, students among others.

“The government has significantly expanded the availability of 5-kg LPG cylinders across the city to improve consumer access. These smaller cylinders can now be purchased easily from gas agencies by showing a valid ID, with no requirement for address verification. To further assist migrant workers, 11 dedicated help desks have been set up, where people can get information about nearby LPG distributors,” CM Gupta said.

Gupta said the supply is being closely monitored to ensure there are no disruptions. Residents have been advised to avoid visiting gas agencies or storage points or gathering in crowds, as all booked cylinders will be delivered directly to homes within the stipulated time.

According to CMO, a total of 114,679 LPG bookings were recorded in Delhi, while 131,335 cylinders were delivered. “The fact that deliveries have exceeded bookings indicates that pending demand is being cleared at a steady pace and the system is functioning effectively. At present, the average delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders stands at 4.24 days,” CMO said.

Chief Minister also said the government has operationalised a dedicated control room (helpline: 011-23379836 / 8383824659) to curb illegal activities such as hoarding and black marketing. Delhi Police recently conducted raids at 17 locations, while officials from the Food and Supplies Department inspected 76 gas agencies and storage sites.

AAP-Congress hit out

AAP on the other hand hit out at the BJP-led government for LPG shortage in the city. In a video statement released on X, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, “ Due to black marketing, gas is being sold in Delhi at ₹500 to ₹1000 per kilo. Black marketing is affecting workers from Bihar & UP most, forcing them to leave Delhi. BJP is creating LPG crisis in Delhi which is forcing migrant workers to leave. This isn’t just shortage of LPG, but well-planned conspiracy to cut votes of poor migrant workers as their names will be removed through SIR.”

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said that, despite CM’s assertion that there would be “zero tolerance” to black marketing and hoarding of cylinders, “Seizure of hoarded cylinders highlights a rampant illegal trade thriving amidst supply shortages, where cylinders are stored without safety precautions and sold at up to five times the official price to make a mockery of the Delhi government’s zero tolerance policy.”

“It shows the incompetence of the Government to prevent such malpractices when even domestic consumers were struggling to get a cylinder,” he saidin an official statement.

Reacting to the claims, Delhi BJP vice president Dinesh Pratap Singh and Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha, in a joint statement, said, “The Purvanchal community and other migrant groups settled in Delhi have not forgotten when lockdown was announced during Covid, the Arvind Kejriwal government forced migrants to return to their villages. The minor gas shortage in Delhi is more pronounced among those who do not have valid connections and were already relying on illegal open-market refilling of small cylinders. Our Ujjwala Scheme department is now working to provide valid gas connections to all permanent residents of Delhi.”