Delhi Bar Association employee found dead at Tis Hazari court complex

A junior employee of the Delhi Bar Association was found dead inside the Tis Hazari court complex in the Capital on Thursday morning.

A team of officials reached the spot and started a probe after the man’s body was found near chamber 192 inside the court complex.

Officials aware of the developments at the Tis Hazari court complex said police have identified the deceased as Manoj, a man in his 30s who worked with the bar association. Police said Manoj used to spend the nights at the court complex.

Advocate Vishnu Sharma, co-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, said Manoj was found dead with stab wounds on his body.

“This incident has come to light just now. Police have reached the spot. There are about 30-40 employees of the bar association. He was one of them,” Sharma said.

Delhi police are yet to issue an official statement on the mysterious case.

Courts across New Delhi have been on high alert after gangster Jitender Gogi’s murder inside the Rohini court complex two months ago.

Following Gogi’s killing by his rival Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria on September 24, Delhi police passed on the task of handling security at the city’s courts to a special security wing - a high-level unit within the police force that deals with key security matters.

Before Gogi’s murder, local police personnel used to handle the security of the seven lower courts in New Delhi.