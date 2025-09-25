Delhi begins ₹5cr desilting of Munak Canal for riverfront, flood control

With the monsoon season nearing its end, the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has begun preparations for a large-scale cleaning and desilting drive along the Munak Canal, clearing the way for its proposed riverfront development. From Haiderpur to Inderlok, canal banks to be cleared of malba and silt, making way for landscaped walking tracks and open cultural venues. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

According to tender documents accessed by HT, the ₹5.06-crore project will cover a 25km stretch from the Haiderpur water treatment plant to Inderlok Metro station, where the canal outfalls into Najafgarh Drain. The work will involve removing construction and demolition waste, malba, garbage, municipal solid waste, and silt from both banks.

“The exercise is aimed at preparing the stretch for future development by the Public Works Department (PWD), which plans to create a riverfront corridor in the area. The remodelling of the drain will start now, with a larger objective of flood control,” an official said.

Nearly 48,782 metric tonnes of silt and waste are expected to be lifted and transported to authorised sanitary landfills within 25km. The task is to be completed within three months, officials said.

Officials said the drive is expected to not only improve flood management, but also clear the ground for its planned transformation into a developed public space in the coming years.

The proposed riverfront will feature at-grade development focused on beautification and public space creation, complementing the elevated road project announced by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta earlier.

“The aim is to transform the canal front from UER-II to Inderlok into a vibrant, accessible urban corridor. The design will draw from local art and heritage, with dedicated spaces for community interaction and cultural events,” said PWD official, who asked not to be identified.

Plans include landscaped walking and cycling tracks, open recreational zones, and ecological design measures for flood management and disaster resilience.

Built between 2003 and 2012 as part of the Western Yamuna Canal system, Munak Canal carries over 1,000 cusecs of water daily to Delhi through its two offshoots --the Carrier Line Channel (CLC) and the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB). Of its 102km length, 85km lie in Haryana and 17km in Delhi.