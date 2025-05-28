Delhi BJP holds first meeting of district presidents ahead of 100 days in office

New Delhi The Delhi BJP meeting. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held the first meeting of its newly elected district presidents, where chief minister Rekha Gupta briefed them about the government’s work in 100 days in office and sought suggestions to improve developmental plans.

The Delhi BJP elected 14 new district presidents and 105 new state council members on Monday.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, terming the week as significant, said it marked 11 years of “achievements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government” and “100 successful days of service by Rekha Gupta’s government in Delhi.”

“Our mission is to build a ‘Developed Delhi’ in line with the vision of a ‘Developed India’, and the newly formed district and mandal teams must contribute to this cause,” he said.

Sachdeva also discussed the upcoming “Sankalp Se Siddhi” (From Resolution to Accomplishment) programmes that the party plans to run over the next two weeks to celebrate 11 years of the Modi government.

The first meeting at state headquarters was addressed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP co-in-charge Alka Gurjar and state president Virendra Sachdeva.

Mahendra Nagpal, the organisational election officer of Delhi BJP on Monday announced the names of all 14 newly elected district presidents of Delhi and 105 newly elected members of the BJP Delhi State Council. BJP in a statement said that the list of new district presidents includes three sitting presidents, namely Vijender Dhama (Mayur Vihar), Deepak Gaba (Shahdara), and Chandrapal Bakshi (West Delhi).

“For the first time, two women have been elected as district presidents in the new team — Raj Sharma Gautam (Najafgarh) and Maya Bisht (South Delhi). Four newly elected district presidents — Arvind Garg (Chandni Chowk), Vinod Sahrawat (North West), Virendra Babbar (Karol Bagh), and Binod Kumar (Naveen Shahdara) — have previously served in the same positions in their respective districts,” the party said in a statement.