Delhi BJP launches membership drive in JJ clusters, slums

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit on Sunday launched a membership drive in the city’s 252 JJ clusters and slums with several party leaders and MPs participating in the outreach campaign ahead of next year’s assembly elections. Former Union minister Smriti Irani and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj at the membership drive in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that people living in slum clusters are becoming BJP members because they have understood that only the BJP can bring development to their settlements. “Over the past 10 years, the Delhi government has done no welfare work for the slum areas … and is still issuing orders to demolish slum clusters. This has left slum dwellers disheartened, and they are now ready to choose BJP for a transformation in their lives,” he added.

East Delhi MP and Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra took part in the drive at Indira Camp, Patparganj, where he said that slum dwellers also dream of having clean homes. “This dream will be realized only when BJP comes to power in Delhi and implements the Prime Minister’s housing scheme. That is why people in slums are enthusiastically joining BJP,” he added.

In a series of events, MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri took part in drive at Badarpur; MP Yogendra Chandolia near Udyog Nagar; MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat at Goyla Dairy; Bansuri Swaraj at Scindia Camp, Sarojini Nagar. In their speeches, BJP leaders made promises that BJP is committed to providing homes to every homeless person.

Meanwhile, former Union minister Smriti Irani also kicked off her three-day organisational visit under the BJP’s membership campaign – taking part in BJP worker meetings in the districts of Naveen Shahdara, Karol Bagh, and New Delhi on Sunday.

In the meeting, Smriti Irani discussed with workers the key points to communicate with people while taking the membership campaign to every household and also talked about other organizational matters.

Irani said, “I am satisfied to see the extensive welfare work being done for the poor across the country due to the BJP’s organization and government. Additionally, looking at India’s achievements on the global stage and the country’s infrastructure development for a new India. Large number of citizens are are joining the BJP and becoming members.”

On second day, Irani will be taking part in membership drive in East Delhi’s Jhilmil industrial areas with union MoS Harsh Malhotra on Monday, party said