delhi news

Delhi BJP lists AAP govt's ‘failures’ over 7 years

One such failure, state BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, was that only 200 'mohalla clinics' were opened as against the 1,000 promised by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Of the 200 clinics, 50% are in bad condition, Gupta said.
New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta addresses a press conference, in the presence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Published on May 02, 2022 02:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday listed the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, which has been in power for the past seven years in the Capital.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta held a press conference on Sunday along with Members of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Sahib Singh, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, and senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa to highlight the failures of the Delhi government.

Gupta said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised that 1,000 mohalla clinics will be opened in Delhi. “Just 200 clinics were opened of which 50% are in bad condition. The ones that are operational don’t have medicines or doctors. In some clinics, stray animals have been found. This is the condition of their world-class medical facility, which was not put to use during the peak of the pandemic to provide vaccines or for testing. Their so-called world-class clinics are actually third class,” said Gupta.

AAP spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.

BJP leaders said that providing clean drinking water to each household in Delhi was one of the key election promises of the AAP.

Bidhuri said, “Today, 63% of the people don’t get Delhi Jal Board (DJB) filtered drinking water and are dependent on groundwater.”

Like drinking water, West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said, the promise of cleaning the River Yamuna has remained just on paper.

“Before every election, he promises that the river will be cleaned. But little has been done to clean the river. The sewage treatment plants that were to be installed to ensure untreated wastewater is not released into the river is yet to be installed. Now that he is in Gujarat, Kejriwal should visit the Sabarmati riverfront which is today a popular tourist place..” said Singh.

The BJP also said that Kejriwal has also misled people on the issue of employment.

Topics
adesh gupta bjp aam aadmi party
