Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi BJP wants 10-day state assembly session
delhi news

Delhi BJP wants 10-day state assembly session

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the speaker of the Delhi assembly to hold at least a 10-day session, arguing that the two-day session, due to start from July 29, is inadequate to discuss issues concerning the national capital
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta along with MP and National in charge of vaccination programme Dr Anil Jain and LoP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri(ANI Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the speaker of the Delhi assembly to hold at least a 10-day session, arguing that the two-day session, due to start from July 29, is inadequate to discuss issues concerning the national capital.

The speaker of the house, Ram Niwas Goel, said two days is “sufficient”, but did not rule out extending the session if required.

Leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is also the BJP MLA from Badarpur, said, “Ever since the constitution of the seventh Delhi Assembly, Question Hour has not been held even once. And now in the two-day session, a curtailed Question Hour is being held….In a two-day session, the members will hardly get any time to ask questions or raise important issues. We have requested the speaker to extend the duration of the session.”

BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta, who is the former chief of the party’s Delhi unit, said, “ This two-day session is just a formality. The [10-day] session can be held by adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.”

Goel said, “Two days is enough to discuss all matters if the session is conducted peacefully, without any protest from the opposition party. They can raise their questions in the assembly. If need be, then the session can be extended. It has happened in the past.”

Delhi government spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi bjp
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP