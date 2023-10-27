Delhi boy released from juvenile home week back kills man, surrenders

A boy released from a juvenile home a week ago killed a 29-year-old man before surrendering to police in central Delhi’s Nabi Karim in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Deputy police commissioner (central) Sanjay Kumar said an associate of the boy, who was earlier held for an attempt to murder, fled the crime scene. He added the boy, who walked to the local police station with the knife used for the alleged murder, has been booked for murder and taken into custody. Sain said a search for his associate, believed to be an adult, was on.

The murder was reported hours after a teenager stabbed a 19-year-old man, Amit Kumar, to death at Welcome in north-east Delhi. The man had allegedly thrashed the teenager when he objected to being mocked as “mental”.

Police said Kumar, who faced a series of criminal cases, was from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria.

On Wednesday, Kumar and the teenager allegedly quarreled. “The boy has told us that they had personal enmity. Two days before the murder, Kumar allegedly humiliated him and snatched a few hundred rupees.”

Around 1.30am on Friday, the teenager and his accomplice, an adult, caught Kumar and stabbed him to death. The adult suspect fled. The teenager walked to the local police station as a passerby reported the murder. Police were looking for the accused adult.

