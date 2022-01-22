Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi budget to focus on bringing economy back on track: Sisodia
Delhi budget to focus on bringing economy back on track: Sisodia

Marking the beginning of the budget preparations, Sisodia on Friday also conducted a high-level review meeting with officials
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi Budget 2022- 23 will be “special” and will foster the economic growth of the national capital. (HT Archive)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:34 AM IST
ByAlok K N Mishra, New Delhi

The Delhi Budget 2022-23 will focus on bringing the Covid-19 hit economy back on track and also on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services so that more job opportunities are created, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Friday.

The Kejriwal-led Delhi government is conducting surveys to ascertain ways to boost the capital’s economy and increase job opportunities amid the pandemic. Marking the beginning of the budget preparations, Sisodia on Friday also conducted a high-level review meeting with officials.

The minister said Delhi Budget 2022- 23 will be “special” and will foster the economic growth of the national capital. “The budget will be prepared by keeping the needs of Delhi residents in mind. Along with that, based on the findings of various studies conducted by the planning department, we are trying to understand what innovations can be introduced to boost the capital’s economy and increase job opportunities,” said Sisodia in a statement.

“The economy has suffered great losses in the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. We will give special attention to bringing the capital’s economy back on track. Delhi Budget 2022-23 will also focus on industrial development. The Kejriwal government will focus on developing Delhi as a hub for business and services,” Sisodia said.

The government will pay special attention to various public welfare schemes, including those in the fields of education, health, electricity, and clean drinking water, among others. “The necessities of all Delhi residents will be kept in mind while preparing this year’s budget and it will help them recover from the pandemic-induced economic crisis,” said Sisodia.

Last year, Sisodia had presented 69,000 crore budget for fiscal 2021-22, which had an emphasis on ”deshbhakti” as the AAP government planned to inspire patriotism among the people in the run-up to the 75th Independence Day celebrations this year.

