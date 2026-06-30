Delhi cabinet clears two schemes to preserve 75 heritage monuments

The Delhi cabinet on Monday approved two schemes aimed at conserving and promoting 75 heritage monuments under the Delhi government’s archaeology department by bringing in private organisations, educational institutions and non-governmental organisations through a public-private partnership model. The initiatives cover monuments under the Delhi government’s archaeology department that fall outside the Archaeological Survey of India. (AFP)

The initiatives seek to improve visitor amenities at protected sites while supporting technical conservation works through government grants.

The two schemes– the Delhi Chief Minister Monument Adoption Scheme and the Grant-in-Aid Scheme for Conservation, Restoration and Development Works of Monuments– will cover monuments protected under the Delhi Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 2004, which are outside the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India.

The list includes heritage sites such as the haveli of Mirza Ghalib, Bhuli Bhatiyari ka mahal, Mutiny Memorial, Dara Shikoh library building and several tombs, gateways and baolis (step wells) across the city.

“The Delhi Chief Minister Monument Adoption Scheme and the Grant-in-Aid Scheme serve different purposes. While Monument Mitras will use their own resources to provide and maintain visitor amenities, the Grant-in-Aid Scheme will provide financial assistance to eligible and specialised institutions for the core conservation, restoration and other technical conservation works of monuments,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

Under the monument adoption scheme, public sector undertakings, private companies, registered NGOs, trusts, institutions and individuals will be able to adopt monuments for five years as “Monument Mitras”.

“They will fund and maintain visitor facilities, including lighting, cleanliness, security and other amenities, through a tripartite agreement with the Delhi government and the land-owning agency. Any revenue generated through approved activities at the sites will have to be utilised for the monument’s upkeep,” said an official from the CM’s office.

Separately, the grant-in-aid scheme will provide financial assistance of up to ₹2 crore to eligible trusts, NGOs, universities, educational institutions and autonomous bodies for technical conservation and restoration works. Registration on the Centre’s Darpan portal will be mandatory for voluntary organisations seeking assistance.