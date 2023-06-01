Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets Kailash Gahlot's PR department

In a cabinet reshuffle, the Delhi government on Thursday allotted cabinet minister Atishi another portfolio of Public Relations department - which was previously held by Kailash Gahlot. No other changes were made to the Cabinet of six ministers including Atishi, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Delhi Ministers Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Kailash Gehlot arrive (AAP Twitter)

“In exercise of power conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lieutenant Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate the portfolio of Public Relations Department to Ms Atishi Marlena, in addition to the portfolios she is presently holding,” read a notice accessed by news agency ANI.

Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were inducted into the Delhi government in March this year following the resignations of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and minister Satyendar Jain - both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases, respectively.

List of Delhi Cabinet ministers and their current portfolios:

Gopal Rai

General Administration Department Environment, Forest and Wild Life

Imran Hussain

Food and Supply Election

Kailash Gahlot

Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs Transport Administrative Reforms Information and Technology Revenue Finance Planning Home and all other Departments not specifically allotted to any Minister

Raaj Kumar Anand

Gurudwara Elections SC and ST Social Welfare Cooperative Land and Building Labour Employment

Saurabh Bharadwaj

Urban Development Water Irrigation and Flood Control Vigilance Services Health Industries

Atishi

Women and Child Development Public Works Department Power Education Art, Culture and Language Tourism Higher Education Training and Technical Education Public Relations department

