Delhi cabinet reshuffle: Atishi gets Kailash Gahlot's PR department

ByManjiri Chitre
Jun 01, 2023 08:45 PM IST

In a cabinet reshuffle, the Delhi government on Thursday allotted cabinet minister Atishi another portfolio of Public Relations department.

In a cabinet reshuffle, the Delhi government on Thursday allotted cabinet minister Atishi another portfolio of Public Relations department - which was previously held by Kailash Gahlot. No other changes were made to the Cabinet of six ministers including Atishi, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Delhi Ministers Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Kailash Gehlot arrive (AAP Twitter)

“In exercise of power conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lieutenant Governor in consultation with the Chief Minister is pleased to allocate the portfolio of Public Relations Department to Ms Atishi Marlena, in addition to the portfolios she is presently holding,” read a notice accessed by news agency ANI.

Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were inducted into the Delhi government in March this year following the resignations of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and minister Satyendar Jain - both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases, respectively.

List of Delhi Cabinet ministers and their current portfolios:

Gopal Rai

  1. General Administration Department
  2. Environment, Forest and Wild Life

Imran Hussain

  1. Food and Supply
  2. Election

Kailash Gahlot

  1. Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs
  2. Transport
  3. Administrative Reforms
  4. Information and Technology
  5. Revenue
  6. Finance
  7. Planning
  8. Home and all other Departments not specifically allotted to any Minister

Raaj Kumar Anand

  1. Gurudwara Elections
  2. SC and ST
  3. Social Welfare
  4. Cooperative
  5. Land and Building
  6. Labour
  7. Employment

Saurabh Bharadwaj

  1. Urban Development
  2. Water
  3. Irrigation and Flood Control
  4. Vigilance
  5. Services
  6. Health
  7. Industries

Atishi

  1. Women and Child Development
  2. Public Works Department
  3. Power
  4. Education
  5. Art, Culture and Language
  6. Tourism
  7. Higher Education
  8. Training and Technical Education
  9. Public Relations department

