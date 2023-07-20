Delhi CM distributes kits to boost early childhood education

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the early childhood care and education (ECCE) kits or “Khel Pitara” kits, which will be distributed to Anganwadi centres across Delhi. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the launch of the kit during a programme at Thyagraj Stadium, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the kit comprises games, toys, puzzles, and books. Officials said that they have been designed to teach students through creative activities. They will be distributed across 11,000 Anganwadi centres in Delhi, of which 7,500 centres having already received the kits.

Speaking at the launch event held at Thyagraj Stadium, the chief minister said, “It is usually the poor families that send their children to the Anganwadis in Delhi. The rich families usually send their children to crèches for early childhood programs. Our aim is to end the difference between these two places. We want the children of poor families coming to Anganwadis to get the same facilities and learning processes that the children at top private crèches in the city receive.”

He added that Anganwadi workers will be made free of their non-teaching duties so that they can focus on the children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON