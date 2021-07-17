Delhi civic bodies conduct polls for standing committee posts

The three municipal corporations --- south, north and east --- on Friday held elections to the posts of chairman and deputy chairman of the standing committee, one of the major committees for approval of development work of the civic bodies.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday unanimously elected BK Oberoi, councilor from Rajouri Garden, to the post of chairman while Poonam Bhati, councillor from Tughlakabad Extension, too was unanimously elected to the post of deputy chairman.

Oberoi said that he will make efforts to fast-track developmental works pending due to the covid-19 pandemic. “The focus will be more on development works that have been delayed due to the pandemic. Also, we will work on improving civic services and extend support to citizens living in the area,” he said.

The North Corporation elected Jogi Ram Jain, a retired teacher and councillor from Kamla Nagar ward to the post while Vijay Kumar Bhagat, councilor from Swami Shradhanand Colony was elected as deputy chairman. Both the leaders were elected unanimously, as only one nomination each was filed for the posts.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) unanimously elected Beer Singh Panwar, councilor from Dilshad Garden as chairman while Deepak Malhotra, councilor from Ghondli was elected to the post of deputy chairman.