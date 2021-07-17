Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi civic bodies conduct polls for standing committee posts
delhi news

Delhi civic bodies conduct polls for standing committee posts

The three municipal corporations --- south, north and east --- on Friday held elections to the posts of chairman and deputy chairman of the standing committee, one of the major committees for approval of development work of the civic bodies
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 12:06 AM IST
HT Image

The three municipal corporations --- south, north and east --- on Friday held elections to the posts of chairman and deputy chairman of the standing committee, one of the major committees for approval of development work of the civic bodies.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday unanimously elected BK Oberoi, councilor from Rajouri Garden, to the post of chairman while Poonam Bhati, councillor from Tughlakabad Extension, too was unanimously elected to the post of deputy chairman.

Oberoi said that he will make efforts to fast-track developmental works pending due to the covid-19 pandemic. “The focus will be more on development works that have been delayed due to the pandemic. Also, we will work on improving civic services and extend support to citizens living in the area,” he said.

The North Corporation elected Jogi Ram Jain, a retired teacher and councillor from Kamla Nagar ward to the post while Vijay Kumar Bhagat, councilor from Swami Shradhanand Colony was elected as deputy chairman. Both the leaders were elected unanimously, as only one nomination each was filed for the posts.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) unanimously elected Beer Singh Panwar, councilor from Dilshad Garden as chairman while Deepak Malhotra, councilor from Ghondli was elected to the post of deputy chairman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP