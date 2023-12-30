Delhi clears plan to compensate lynching victims

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has approved the amendment in the Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme 2018 on a proposal submitted by the Delhi government, which will enable the provision of compensation to the victims of mob violence and lynching, the LG office said on Friday. HT Image

According to the amendment proposed by the Delhi government in the scheme, the definition of “victim” has been amended to include the guardian or legal heir of a person who has suffered a loss or an injury or has died due to mob violence and interim relief would be paid to the victim(s) or the next of the kin of the deceased within 30 days of the incident. The Delhi government proposed an amendment in the scheme as per the suggestion of the law department.

The limit of ₹50,000 for interim compensation will not apply to cases of mob violence victims but the upper limits of compensation provided under the schedule to the scheme shall continue to apply.

The compensation may range from ₹20,000 to ₹10 lakh. The kin of lynching victims would be given ₹3-10 lakh, while victims of mob violence can get a compensation between ₹20,000 and ₹5 lakh, depending on the severity of injury.

The Delhi Victims Compensation Scheme, 2018 was notified on June 27, 2019, with the approval of the then LG. However, the issue of compensation for lynching and mob violence was not covered in it.

According to officials at the LG office, the government submitted the compensation proposal after a long delay as the Supreme Court had in 2018 directed to prepare it within a month. HT reached out to the Delhi government which did not respond to queries seeking comments on the alleged delay.

The top court on July 17, 2018 [in the matter of Tehseen Poonawala Vs Union of India and others] directed state governments to prepare a lynching/mob violence compensation scheme under the provisions of Section 357A of the CrPC within one month of the judgment. Section 357A relates to the establishment of a victims’ compensation scheme by the state governments to pay compensation. The top court verdict provided guidelines for governments regarding the nature of injuries and losses, the LG office said.