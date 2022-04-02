Delhi closes 1,000 jab centres, terminates services of vaccinators and nurses
With a majority of Capital’s adult and teenage population receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination , the Delhi government on Friday shut more than half its vaccination centres that were operational in schools and other non-health facilities. The services of around 1,900 contractual vaccinators, nurses and data entry operators were also terminated starting Friday.
According to the government’s Co-WIN dashboard, Delhi on Friday conducted its vaccination drive only from 488 centres, down from 1,489 a week ago. Of them, 401 were government-run, while the remaining 87 were private centres. Data from the government also shows that on April 1, only 11,378 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi, as against a daily average of 28,000 doses administered in early March.
Senior officials from the health department said the number of vaccination centres was reduced as the government had decided to do away with centres being run from government schools and other non-health facilities, as schools on Friday started the new academic session at full strength and completely in the offline mode.
“The Covid vaccination centres are fewer in number because of the closure of centres in schools and non-health facilities on account of schools reopening from Friday. The centres were particularly fewer on Friday because that is the day when routine immunisation happens in government dispensaries; so Covid vaccinations do not happen in many dispensaries,” said a senior health department official, asking not to be named.
Since March 28, contractual vaccinators and nurses have been sitting on a protest outside the Delhi secretariat asking that the order be taken back and they be reinstated.
“We are moving the court against the decision. We have only started the vaccinations for the 12-15 age category. Booster doses are also pending,” said a contractual nurse.
With caseload low, experts split on mask fine removal
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's move (DDMA) to do away with fines for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital, citing a significant dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, has health experts divided on whether this was the right time to make masks optional. Read Digital detox: Doors open for physical-only classes in Delhi Until Friday, people who do not wear masks in public places were fined ₹500.
Punjab transport department fixes speed limit for vehicles in school zones
The transport department, Punjab, on Friday issued a notification fixing vehicular speed in the school zones to 25 km per hour. Vehicles included in the list are buses, trucks, cars, and also two and three-wheelers. Harpreet Singh, president of Avoid Accident, an NGO, said he took up the matter with the state department as the Union government had already notified the speed limit five years ago.
No fines for not wearing masks: State govt order
The Delhi health department on Friday issued an order doing away with the need to levy fines on people for not wearing masks in public places, a day after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority agreed to lift the rule in the wake of a significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation.
Money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth ₹4 crore of Punjab ex-SSP
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable or movable assets worth ₹4.07 crore of former senior superintendent of police of the Punjab Police, Surjit Singh Grewal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on Thursday. Grewal was posted as SSP (vigilance) at Jalandhar and Ferozepur ranges. An FIR was registered on December 21, 2017, in which Grewal was accused of indulging in corruption and misusing office during his service.
Woman, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits bike in Sangrur
Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said a resident of Sunam, Pawan Kumar, along with Pawan's wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology. Rimpi and her son died on the spot while Pawan also received injuries. Pawan is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
