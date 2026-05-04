Delhi CM announces 7 new Metro corridors, propose ‘cloth banks’ at stations

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that Delhi will soon get seven new Metro corridors and also proposed setting up “cloth banks” at Metro stations to facilitate the recycling of used garments.

The CM was speaking as the chief guest at the 32nd Foundation Day of the Delhi Metro (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking as the chief guest at the 32nd Foundation Day of the Delhi Metro, CM Gupta called the Metro train service the “lifeline of the Capital.”

Tracing DMRC’s journey, Gupta said that since its inception in 1995, the network has expanded to 416km.

“Despite initial challenges, the Metro earned public confidence through efficient operations and strict adherence to timelines and standards, while also establishing credibility within the administrative system. Today, the word ‘Metro’ itself has become synonymous with reliability,” Gupta said.

“Work under Phase-IV and Phase-V is progressing rapidly, and preparations are underway to begin construction on seven new corridors under Phase-V(B), which will further strengthen connectivity across the capital,” the CM added.

At the event, DMRC also awarded the Lajpat Nagar Metro station as the “best station” and Najafgarh as the “best depot.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A day earlier, the Delhi government stated that seven new corridors under Phase-V(B) of the Delhi Metro expansion had been approved. The corridors are: Dhansa Bus Stand to Nangloi (11.85km), Central Secretariat to Kishangarh (15.96km), Samaypur Badli to Narela (12.89km), Kirti Nagar to Palam (9.96 km), Jor Bagh to Mithapur (16.9km), Shastri Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-3 (13.19km), and Keshavpuram to Rohini Sector 34 (16.28km), officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day earlier, the Delhi government stated that seven new corridors under Phase-V(B) of the Delhi Metro expansion had been approved. The corridors are: Dhansa Bus Stand to Nangloi (11.85km), Central Secretariat to Kishangarh (15.96km), Samaypur Badli to Narela (12.89km), Kirti Nagar to Palam (9.96 km), Jor Bagh to Mithapur (16.9km), Shastri Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-3 (13.19km), and Keshavpuram to Rohini Sector 34 (16.28km), officials said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The event also included Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu, Katikithala Srinivas, secretary (MoHUA), officials from embassy of Japan and senior officials of the DMRC, including DMRC managing director Dr Vikas Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event also included Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Tokhan Sahu, Katikithala Srinivas, secretary (MoHUA), officials from embassy of Japan and senior officials of the DMRC, including DMRC managing director Dr Vikas Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON