Delhi CM announces residential centres for visually impaired girls, senior citizens

The Delhi government is set to roll out a series of welfare projects — including residential centres for visually impaired girls, senior citizens, and intellectually disabled individuals — as part of the “seva pakhwada” fortnight to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Among the key projects announced on Sunday are a hostel for visually impaired college girls near Delhi University, a residential centre for the intellectually disabled in Narela and a senior citizens’ home in Paschim Vihar. CM Gupta said these initiatives reflect her government’s resolve to ensure no section of society is neglected or deprived. All three projects will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 17 at Thyagraj Stadium, she said.

The CM had announced on Saturday that the government will launch 75 new schemes during the fortnight — scheduled between September 17 and October 2 — to mark PM’s 75th birthday.

The Atal Drishti Girls’ Hostel in north Delhi’s Timarpur has been built to provide accommodation to visually impaired young women pursuing higher education in the capital. Constructed at a cost of ₹13.42 crore, the four-storey hostel can house 96 students.

“The hostel bridges a crucial gap for students who often struggle with safe accommodation, enabling them to study with dignity, independence and confidence,” Gupta said.

In north Delhi’s Narela, the Atal Asha Home is a residential and training centre for intellectually disabled persons. Spread over 12,500 square metres, the facility has been built at a cost of ₹40.60 crore and will accommodate 220 residents.

Calling it an advanced facility, Gupta said the centre would not only provide housing but also ensure nutrition, medical care, vocational training, cultural activities and sports, empowering the disabled.

Thirdly, the Savitribai Phule Senior Citizens’ Home in Paschim Vihar, built at ₹10.64 crore, has space for 96 residents. It will provide medical support, accommodation, meals and recreational facilities to its residents. Gupta said the centre is a tribute to the role of social reformer Savitribai Phule as a pioneer of women’s education and dignity.

The CM emphasised that these projects, to be launched during the “seva pakhwada”, reflect the government’s effort to translate Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” into action.

“With these steps, Delhi moves closer to becoming a truly inclusive and Viksit Delhi,” she added.