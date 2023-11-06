Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls high-level meeting as air quality continues to dip

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday as the air quality index (AQI) in the national Capital continues to dip.

On Monday, the AQI was recorded at 436 around 9am. (PTI photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The average AQI, which was recorded at 436 at 4pm on Sunday, continues to be severe for the fifth consecutive day.

On Monday, the AQI was recorded at 436 around 9am.

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had put in place stringent measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.

Also Read: Weather system may lead to winds picking up from Nov 11 in Delhi: IMD

Stage 4 is implemented once the AQI crosses or is expected to cross 450.

The curbs under Stage 4 focus heavily on diesel vehicles and bans all diesel light commercial vehicles that are registered outside Delhi and are non BS VI, from entering the national Capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, there is a ban on entry of trucks into Delhi, alongside a ban on plying of all diesel-Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) in the capital.

Under this category, all linear construction projects such as highways, roads and flyovers will also have to stop, the order issued by CAQM said on Sunday evening, stating unfavourable meteorological conditions, high incidents of farm fires and low local wind along with a north-westerly wind direction, were causing the spike in deteriorating air quality.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had on Sunday said the government will call a high-level meeting on Monday to take stock of the deteriorating AQI and the effective implementation of GRAP Stage 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is likely to also take a call on imposing any additional measures under Stage 4, including allowing 50% of government employees to work from home, shutting down physical classes for grades six and above and possibly even enforcing the odd-even scheme – which are up to the discretion of the state governments, according to GRAP 4.

According to the EWS forecast, the AQI in the national Capital is likely to remain ‘severe’ at least for the next couple of days.

The average AQI touched ‘severe’ for the first time this season at 5pm on Thursday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!